Prosecutors: Woman kills boyfriend by pouring bleach down his throat

A community in Chicago is in mourning tonight following a chilling murder. Authorities say a man died after his girlfriend poured bleach down his throat.

Amber Ellis is devastated after losing her brother Darrius.

Prosecutors say he got into an argument with his girlfriend, 24-year-old Yasmine Elder.

Authorities say she grabbed Ellis by his dreadlocks and pinned him on the floor. The two then struggled over a bottle of bleach.

Attorney Joseph Carlson told Fox 29 that Elder gained control of the bottle and poured bleach on the victim’s face, dousing him and causing the bleach to go down his throat.

After the attack, Ellis drove to a friend’s house nearby where he collapsed.

Before he died he told the friend Elder was the one responsible.

Elder is now charged with first degree murder.