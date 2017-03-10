Caught on Camera: Massive brawl at high school hockey game

- A high school hockey game turned into a massive brawl on the ice.

Smartphones aimed to catch a competitive yet sportsman like hockey game captured an out brawl instead. It was a third period throw down between the Ridley Hockey Club and Central Bucks West at the Hatfield Ice Arena Thursday night.

Shawn Philipps plays defense for CB West is now recovering with a swollen eye and fractured nose among other injuries after competing in the Class 2A Flyers Cup Quarterfinal. His team had a 7-1 lead towards the end of the match when things got ugly.

Shawn is seen in the number 14 Jersey in the violent struggle.

"My helmet was off and some other kid was coming at me and he started throwing punches at my head. And next thing I know I was bleeding all over the place," Shawn explained.

Shawn's dad couldn't believe it.

"We seen it happen and as it was unfolding. I just couldn't believe my eyes that something like this would happen at a high school hockey game," he said.

Video of the clash has gone viral and is the talk of social media. It shows players getting physical in an emotional game where 50 penalties were called mostly on Ridley.

Spectators were even getting into it in the stands.

"They were getting beat. They were getting beat fair and square. Nothing done wrong. For that to happen, I don't know what to say. I'm still lost for words," Shawn's dad said.

One of the refs is seen coming to the aid of Shawn's is teammate Christian Young.

Hatfield Police were called to the scene and says two CB West players were injured in the icy melee.

While police investigate, the Philipps want an official league review of what happened.