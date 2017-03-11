Flower Show giving visitors a taste of Holland

- It might be cold and you'll still see snow outside, but visitors to the Philadelphia Flower Show will be ushered into the spring-like, endless flower fields of Holland.

A rainbow sea of 30,000 tulips and other blooms will stretch seemingly into the horizon as a canopy of 6,000 cut and dried flowers floats overhead. Bridges covered in Delft tiles, illuminated windmills and splashing canals will welcome them.

The festival, opening Saturday, is billed as the largest event of its kind in the U.S. Last year, it attracted about 255,000 people.

Friday, crews were putting the finishing touches on displays.

After an unseasonably balmy February, the show gets underway just as temperatures drop. A high of 32 is expected Saturday and a snowstorm in the forecast for Tuesday.

The show is at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 12th and Arch streets.

It’ll be open Saturday, 11am-9pm; Sunday, 8am-9pm; Monday-Friday, 10am-9pm; next Saturday, March 18, 8am-9pm; and the last day will be next Sunday, March 19, 8am-6pm.