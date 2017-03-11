Cape May County man now missing 8 years

- Saturday marks eight years since a young Cape May County man was last seen.

John Weisbecker disappeared on March 11, 2009.

A postal worker saw him leave his Ocean City home in the 200 block of Asbury Avenue at about 10:30am.

That night, family members returned and reported him missing.

Investigators said there was evidence of some sort of struggle at the home, and Weisbecker did not leave by his own free will.

Weisbecker would be 28 years old now.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Ocean City police at 609-399-9111.