- A nasty crash has four people in the hospital with very serious injuries.

The violent accident happened in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, at about 2:30am Saturday.

A blue car on Black Rock Road slammed head-on into a tree.

You can see the car got pretty banged up.

There were four people inside. Three were flown to the hospital and one was rushed in an ambulance.

The investigation is on into what caused the accident.