Bitter cold weekend, possible snowstorm Tuesday

- We’re looking at a pretty sunny weekend for Saturday's start of the Philadelphia Flower Show and Sunday's St. Patrick's parade, but we’re not going to feel much of the sun’s warmth. Then, expect snow during the week.

FOX 29’s meteorologist Scott Williams says the bitter cold temperatures will continue with cold air locked in place into next week.

Saturday morning may have started in the teens to low 20s, but wind chills have been in the single digits. Don’t expect much of a change. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the low 30s. Wind chills will go up to the teens in the afternoon but head lower again in the evening. (Click map for more graphics.)

The average high temperature for Philadelphia is 50, this time of year.

Sunday, for the St. Patrick’s parade in Center City, the bitter cold continues with a high of 36. Wear layers if you’ll be heading out to Market Street. Of course, you can watch the parade live noon-3pm on FOX 29.

Next week, there is a threat a Nor’easter could bring major snow.

An area of low pressure in the Great Lakes will transfer its energy to the coast. Monday night into Tuesday and even lingering into early Wednesday, we could have significant accumulating snowfall.

That’s still days away and details are sketchy, but it looks like the I-95 corridor could get the brunt, with the heaviest precipitation during the day on Tuesday.

At this point, it looks like the main impacts could be wind causing possible power outages, rain of even a few inches along the shore, coastal flooding, and snow possibly hitting the double digits inland.

In the colder scenario, there would be more snow: The Poconos, Lehigh County and Philadelphia’s northwest suburbs would all get 6-12 inches. Philadelphia could see 6-9, possibly mixing with sleet and rain. Interior South Jersey would see 3-6 inches before possibly mixing with sleet and rain. And the shore would have 1-3 inches before mixing with rain.

Of course, a warmer scenario would mean less snow.

Scott says variables such as the timing, track, intensity, amount of cold air and where the snow banding sets up have not yet been pinpointed. Stay with the FOX 29 Weather Authorities as all of that information comes together. A shift in track could change the rain/snow line drastically.

One thing that’s pretty certain is we will stay cold. The 7-day forecast doesn’t have us getting up to 40 degrees until next Friday.