Police officer dead in apparent suicide

- Philadelphia police say an off-duty officer died Saturday morning after suffering a gunshot wound to his head in an apparent suicide.

Friday night, just before 11pm, they were called to a Northeast Philadelphia home in the 12000 block of Waldemire Drive.

Inside, they found a man shot in his head.

Then, police report, “Officers on the scene determined that the male was an off-duty Philadelphia police officer, 25-year-old Francis Seibert IV, assigned to the 24th District."

Seibert was taken to the hospital and died at 5:30am Saturday.

Also, according to police, “The Medical Examiner's preliminary determination is that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.”

Police say Seibert had been with the department since Sept., 2014.

Now, witnesses are being interviewed as part of the investigation.