Pregnant Ciara not injured in minor L.A. crash

Ciara's white Mercedes SUV circled in red. The other driver's gray Volvo SUV circled in green.

- A representative for Ciara says the pregnant entertainer is doing well after a minor car accident Friday in Los Angeles.

A spokeswoman for the 31-year-old singer said both mother and baby are uninjured after another vehicle struck the passenger side of Ciara's car.

The accident was first reported by celebrity site TMZ.com which said Ciara's rep told them, "The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car."

FOX 29 News circled Ciara's white Mercedes SUV in red, and the other driver's gray Volvo SUV in green.

Ciara is expecting a child this spring with husband Russell Wilson, who plays for the National Football League's Seattle Seahawks.

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017 #BVD “Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!”

2 Corinthians 9:15 NIV — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 11, 2017

