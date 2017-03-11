Stubborn fire under control but 20 people displaced News Stubborn fire under control but 20 people displaced The Red Cross is helping about 20 people after a major fire broke out near their West Philadelphia homes. The cold and wind made the fire tough to fight, and the materials inside may've fueled the flames.

- The Red Cross is helping about 20 people after a major fire broke out near their West Philadelphia homes.

Neighbors said the three-alarm fire broke out mid-morning at a rug cleaning business in the 6200 block of Arch Street near Hirst.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce the cold and wind made the fire tough to fight, and the materials inside may've fueled the flames.

That caused it to take nearly two hours to get the fire under control.

According to Thiel, there was one person inside the building at the time. That person actually took public transportation to the hospital.

No firefighters were hurt.

About 20 neighbors had to be evacuated as a precaution. At least one home sustained some damage but there may be more, due to the heat and water.

It’s not known when the people who were evacuated will be able to get back inside their homes.

Commissioner Thiel also noted it’s the perfect time to check your home’s smoke and fire alarms, and change the batteries if necessary, because we’re about to “spring forward” to Daylight Saving Time.