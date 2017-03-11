Road closures announced ahead of St. Patrick's Day Parade News Road closures announced ahead of St. Patrick's Day Parade On Sunday, the city of Philadelphia will be in the full Irish spirit.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade will be from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Starting at 6 a.m., the 500 block of Market Street will be closed down for set-up.

At 9 a.m., the parade route will be closed down as well, while cross traffic will be permitted at 3rd and 4th street.

The parade route begins on J.F.K. Boulevard, between 16th and 20th streets. Then, it will continue east onto the boulevard around the south side of City Hall. The parade will continue east on Market Street and then turn south on front street to Chestnut.

Traffic is expected to be heavy during the parade hours.