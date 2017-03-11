Time to ‘spring forward' but lose an hour of sleep

- There’s one extra chore to do before you go to bed, Saturday night. Move your clocks ahead an hour.

That means you’re going to lose an hour of sleep but you’ll also be on time for Sunday’s events like church and the St. Patrick’s parade.

There is a trade-off to losing that sleep. You’re going to get more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.

Daylight saving time officially re-emerges at 2am Sunday. Then, mark your calendar. Standard time will return Nov. 5, and you’ll get back that hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time covers 238 days, or about 65 percent of the year, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is part of the Commerce Department.

It’s also one of the two times every year fire officials urge us to check our homes’ smoke and fire alarms, and change the batteries if necessary.

There will be no time change observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.