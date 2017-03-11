6-vehicle crash kills 2, injures 3

- Two people were killed and three others in the hospital after a Friday evening crash on a major South Jersey road.

Oaklyn police and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office say it happened at 6:24pm in the 1200 block of Route 30.

There were six vehicles involved, and five people were rushed to the hospital. Two of them died.

Authorities say the investigation is still in its early stages so they're not releasing any more information, including the names of the victims, at this time.

They’re asking anyone who saw the crash to call Oaklyn Police Det. Dru Genther at 856-854-0049, ext. 6028.