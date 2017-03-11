Man dressed as shark attempts to rob gas station

(INSIDE EDITION)- -Two men are wanted by police for attempting to rob a New Zealand gas station, according to cops, but it's the choice of disguise worn by one of the suspects that's drawing all the attention.

In an effort to keep him from being recognized by security cameras, one of the suspects chose a shark costume.

Canterbury Police posted the image of the suspects on Facebook Sunday in hopes of capturing not just the attention of the public with the interesting fashion choice, but to find out who the men might be.

Police wrote on Facebook: “They have smashed a glass shelf which startled the attendant, who retreated to the staff room, where another colleague was having their break.”

Cops say they stole some candy before fleeing the scene.