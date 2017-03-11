Alleged drunk man steals forklift

(INSIDE EDITION)--Florida Keys authorities say a drunken man from Rhode Island stole a forklift and crashed into a gate, before telling deputies he lost his car keys and needed something to drive.

Edward Quinton, 44, was charged with drunk-driving, criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft charges.

He reportedly told deputies he was in the Florida helping friends move.

Police said Quinton told them he lost his keys Thursday night and he needed a vehicle. So he took the forklift from a marina because he knew how to drive one.

Quinton also told deputies he thought he could fix the damaged gate because he "is a genius."