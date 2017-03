- Police are investigating the death of man in Hunting Park.

It happened around 3:55 p.m. at 2200 Ruffner Street.

Police say officers responded to the scene after receiving a radio call. According to police, a passerby found a man in his late 40s unresponsive on the train tracks.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 4:10 p.m.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Police have not released the identity of the victim.