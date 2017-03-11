Philadelphia represents in big numbers at 2017 SXSW Conference

The 2017 SXSW Conference and Festival is a nine day event featuring educational panels, live music showcases, film premiere red carpets, and more.

Creatives from all over the world are expected head to Austin, Texas from March 10 through March 19 for the 31st edition of the South by Southwest event.

Philadelphia, in particular, will be highly represented this year. Mayor Jim Kenney flew out to Texas for a mayoral meet-up discussing “disrupting local government.” Kenney is expected to be present at a few additional SXSW events throughout the week.

This year is Philly’s second official initiative to leave an impact at SXSW, which has an estimated attendance of more than 70,000 people. Amplify Philly is the backbone behind the Philadelphia SXSW campaign.

As many as 18 various Philadelphia companies have their own booths at the SXSW trade shows, thanks to a $140,000 local sponsorship made possible by organizations like Comcast and Independence Blue Cross.

Last year, around 300 Philly natives showed up. Artists, technologists, and supporters all made their way to make an impact among the world’s top innovators and creatives.

In between educational workshops with speakers like KE$HA and Seth Rogen, attendees can stop at live music showcases featuring rising stars and well known acts.

This year, Neko Case, Ryan Adams, and the Avett Brothers are some of the biggest acts taking the SXSW stages.

Here’s a rundown of the Philly musicians who made the cut for this year: