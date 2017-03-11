Police: Man dies after being found in stranger's home

Police are investigating why a man died moments after being discovered in someone else's home.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, woke up Saturday morning to find the man sitting on his living room couch.

He said he came home from work just before 3 a.m. to his house on 12th Street. Him and his wife had just fallen asleep upstairs.

"I heard some noise downstairs, my dog started barking," he said. "I come downstairs to the steps, and see this guy sitting in my living room."

From there, he said, it escalated.

"I told him he had to go, we started a fight, got into a tussle, dragged him outside the house, put him on the porch, and held him down till the cops came," said the homeowner.

Police said when they arrived, the 54-year-old man was unconscious, so they started CPR.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he died.