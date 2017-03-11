Police: Man dies after being found in stranger's home

LOGAN, Pa. (WTXF) - Police are investigating why a man died moments after being discovered in someone else's home.
The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, woke up Saturday morning to find the man sitting on his living room couch.
He said he came home from work just before 3 a.m. to his house on 12th Street. Him and his wife had just fallen asleep upstairs.
"I heard some noise downstairs, my dog started barking," he said. "I come downstairs to the steps, and see this guy sitting in my living room."
From there, he said, it escalated.
"I told him he had to go, we started a fight, got into a tussle, dragged him outside the house, put him on the porch, and held him down till the cops came," said the homeowner.
Police said when they arrived, the 54-year-old man was unconscious, so they started CPR.
He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he died.
It appears he'd gotten into the house through an unlocked front window, according to police.
A woman, who asked not to be identified, said she is the man's girlfriend, and says he wasn't homeless, but lived with her a block away.
"It's a puzzling situation for me to know that he didn't go home, but he wound up on this block," said the woman.
The homeowner says he is sorry at the loss of life.
"I got to protect my family," said the homeowner. "I mean, my family was in there asleep. It was me and him. I can't let him go no further than me. I'm the first line of defense. Gotta go through me to get to them. I'm sorry that anything happened to him. My condolences to him and his family. He just came in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Police are still investigating this incident.