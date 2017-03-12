Winter Storm Warning issued for Philadelphia metro area News Bitter cold parade, major snowstorm Tuesday The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Warning from 8pm Monday to 4pm Tuesday.

This is for the Philadelphia metro area including southwest New Jersey and northern Delaware – specifically Philadelphia and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania; Camden, Gloucester, Salem and northwestern Burlington counties in New Jersey; and New Castle County in Delaware.

Cold air is in place. You may have felt it at the Philadelphia St. Patrick's parade.

Now we need to prepare for a winter storm. This could be the most significant snowfall of the season -- more than a foot -- in the early part of the week.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring.

Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected. So are strong winds of 15-25mph with gusts up to 40mph.

The snow should start Monday evening, becoming heavy at times late Monday night through midday Tuesday.

Then, the snow will diminish by late Tuesday afternoon.

The heavy snow will make travel difficult or impossible Monday night and Tuesday and may produce power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines.

Sunday, the bitter cold continues with partly cloudy highs in the mid-30s. Wear layers you’ll be heading out for an extended period of time.

Then, in the next few days, a Nor’easter is expected to bring major snow. Again, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 8pm Monday to 4pm Tuesday.

An area of low pressure started it the Pacific Northwest and went to the Great Lakes. Next, it’ll collide with a coastal storm and transfer its energy -- and strengthen -- meaning we’re going to get snow.

In fact, it’s expected to be the most significant snowfall of the season with gusty winds, especially down the shore.

Monday morning will be mostly sunny. Then, in the afternoon, more clouds will move in.

Monday evening, the snow will start. It will come up from the south.

In southern Delaware and deep South Jersey, there may be a switchover to rain. That will lower the snow totals.

However, for southeastern Pennsylvania, it looks like this will be an all-snow event.

The storm’s forecast track has time to change but as of Sunday morning, Monica is predicting 12-18 inches north of Philadelphia and Trenton, and 6-12 inches for the I-95 corridor.

South of that, she’s predicting a line of 3-6 inches for much of South Jersey and New Castle County, less in Atlantic City, and even less in Cape May and Kent counties, where the Winter Storm Watch is not in effect.

Besides a lot of snow for many of us, we should be prepared for damaging wind, possible power outages and coastal flooding.

The worst weather is expected Tuesday morning but this winter storm event will start Monday night and last all the way through Wednesday morning, depending where you are in our area.

After that, it will stay cold. The 7-day forecast doesn’t have us getting up to 40 degrees until next Friday.

The average high temperature for Philadelphia is actually 50 this time of year.