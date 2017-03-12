Hunter Biden, estranged wife trying amicable split after accusations

Beau Biden's widow Hallie Biden, and Hunter Biden
Beau Biden's widow Hallie Biden, and Hunter Biden

Posted:Mar 12 2017 05:23PM EDT

Updated:Mar 12 2017 05:26PM EDT

WASHINGTON (WTXF/AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter and his estranged wife Kathleen Buhle Biden are seeking an amicable split, and asking a judge to halt a contested divorce case.

Buhle Biden had accused Hunter Biden of squandering the couple's money on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes.

This week, in a joint filing in D.C. Superior Court, lawyers for the couple said they are seeking to end their marriage without continued litigation and recognize the benefit in finalizing their divorce "amicably and privately."

Hunter Biden is now dating his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories