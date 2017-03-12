Hunter Biden, estranged wife trying amicable split after accusations

- Former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter and his estranged wife Kathleen Buhle Biden are seeking an amicable split, and asking a judge to halt a contested divorce case.

Buhle Biden had accused Hunter Biden of squandering the couple's money on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes.

This week, in a joint filing in D.C. Superior Court, lawyers for the couple said they are seeking to end their marriage without continued litigation and recognize the benefit in finalizing their divorce "amicably and privately."

Hunter Biden is now dating his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie.