- A planned power outage for PECO customers in North and Northwest Philadelphia has been delayed.

The outage, which was due to start at 6 p.m., has been temporarily postponed. Officials say the planned outage should be happening soon.

The planned outage will affect about 8,000 to 10,000 customers.

It’s expected to last three hours.

Crews will be planning permanent repairs to the West Moreland substation after the recent fire.