Moose causes mayhem on snowboarding slope A group of snowboarders at Colorado's Breckenridge ski area got a big surprise on the slope – the large, four-legged kind!

In this video from Friday, one of the girls screamed, “I don’t know where to go!” as the moose passed them.

The person who uploaded it wrote in the comment section, saying she looked behind her to see if her friend was there, and instead she saw the moose.

“I was more concerned with not falling and being trampled, and super relieved when I went left, he/she went right, haha. So I slowed to a stop to give some distance,” she wrote.