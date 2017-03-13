Major snowstorm starting in the evening, lasting into Wednesday News Major snowstorm starting in the evening, lasting into Wednesday We have the potential for a lot of snow – the most of the season -- starting late Monday night. There will also be high winds, especially along the coast.

Snowfall total predictions for tomorrow. Remember: Not set in stone. Regardless, it will be messy. More @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/Azk3TzMEmE — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) March 13, 2017

Back to bed for students at Archbishop Ryan...No Heat...No School Today. @ARHS pic.twitter.com/5lSeujgdcT — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) March 13, 2017

New Monday, FOX 29's Sue Serio reports more counties under the Winter Storm Warning, including Cumberland and Atlantic, 8pm Monday to 6pm Tuesday. The warning was already issued for Philadelphia and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania; Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Burlington counties in New Jersey; and New Castle County in Delaware. The National Weather Service says that means "the heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility, and additional power outages."

Also new, a Winter Weather Advisory for Kent County, 8pm Monday to 6pm Tuesday. That means means 3-5 inches of snow. Plus, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility.

There are High Wind Warnings for Cape May and Sussex counties, 6am to 6pm Tuesday. Winds will peak between mid-morning and early afternoon. Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines, and scattered power outages are expected.

There will be a Coastal Flood Warning for New Jersey and Delaware shore areas, 7am-3pm Tuesday. High tide is expected 9-10am Tuesday, and should bring moderate flooding..

Further north, Blizzard Warnings have been issued for Ocean and Monmouth counties, up to New York, 8pm Monday to 6pm Tuesday.

Snow is on the way! We could see up to 12 inches! @SueSerioFox29 tracking how much we'll get on #Fox29GoodDay pic.twitter.com/vYOjbhk4z6 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) March 13, 2017

Monday morning, one part of the storm is in the Midwest. Chicago is getting clobbered. That storm is going to swing south and merge with a coastal storm, and that will become our Nor’easter.

Monday, there is cold air in place. We won’t make it out of the 30s, just like over weekend. We’ll have sun mixed with clouds as we wait for the precipitation.

Long lines at @PHLAirport as travelers arrive early to beat the coming #snow storm pic.twitter.com/2Jj2Acnj8L — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) March 13, 2017

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports the storm is already affecting airports like Chicago, where there are hour-long delays at O’Hare. The airlines don’t want planes stuck in storms like we’re going to have so if you have to leave town, then plan ahead and check with your airline. PHL has seen long lines of people trying to leave early. There have also been delays on rail lines. Monday, people are making sure to get to work or wherever they're going, possibly to avoid having to go out during the Tuesday storm.

Late Monday night, the snow will start to spread in. It’ll pile up quickly overnight because it could fall at a rate of 1-2 inches an hour. Tuesday morning, the computer models are disagreeing about whether we’ll stay with snow. (Click map at bottom for this and many more graphics.) One has the snow/sleet line moving north, which would limit the amount of snow. Regardless, it’ll be messy Tuesday. The steadiest snow will be 7-11am along the I-95 corridor. Then, scattered snow squalls in the early afternoon and it’ll stay bitter cold after that.

There was a Black Friday-like line&crowd here@South Philly Shop-Rite opening@6AM,lady first in line had pre-storm grocery list @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/iaGUUNWVy0 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 13, 2017

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports there are mountains of salt around the Delaware Valley. He found trucks laying down a salt-brine mixture and it’s sticking to the ground ahead of the storm.

Out at stores, he saw people arriving extra early, buying snow shovels rather than Easter flowers.

Sunday, Gov. Tom Wolf assured Pennsylvanians that state agencies were taking steps to ensure they and local communities are ready to respond and prepared for the worst. He added, travel restrictions may be put in place and he prepared to declare a state of emergency should agencies need one.

Tuesday and Wednesday won’t get much above freezing, if at all. Looking ahead, Thursday could hit the mid 30s, and there won’t be a 40 until Friday.

The average high temperature for Philadelphia is actually 52 this time of year.

