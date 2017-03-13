St. Patrick's parade winners announced

- All St. Patrick’s parade participants braved the cold and deserve a medal for that, but this year's event is over and now the winners have been announced.

This is the list, according to the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Observance Association:

Hon. James H.J. Tate Award (Founded 1980, called the Enright Award Prior to 1986)

Sponsored by: Mike Driscoll & Michael Bradley

Group that Best Exemplified the Spirit of the Parade

Philadelphia Police & Fire Pipes & Drum Band

Msgr. Thomas J. Rilley Award (Founded 1980)

Outstanding Fraternal Organization

Sponsored by: AOH Division 39 Msgr. Thomas J. Rilley

AOH & LAOH Division 88

George Costello Award (Founded 1980)

Organization with the Outstanding Float in the Parade

Sponsored by: The Irish Society

Cavan Society

Hon. Vincent A. Carroll Award (Founded 1980)

Outstanding Musical Unit Excluding Grade School Bands

Sponsored by: John Dougherty

Cardinal O'Hara High School Marching Band

Walter Garvin Award (Founded 1993)

Outstanding Children's Irish Dance Group

Sponsored by: Walter Garvin Jr.

Cummings School of Irish Dance



Marie C. Burns Award (Founded 2003)

Outstanding Adult Dance Group

Sponsored by: Philadelphia Emerald Society

Tara Gael Irish Dancers



Joseph E. Montgomery Award (Founded 2006)

Outstanding AOH and/or LAOH Divisions

Sponsored by: AOH Div. 65 Joseph E. Montgomery

AOH Division 4 Black Jack Kehoe

Joseph J. "Banjo" McCoy Award (Founded 2006)

Outstanding Fraternal Organization

Philadelphia Emerald Society



James F. Cawley Parade Director's Award (Founded 2006)

Outstanding Irish Performance or Display Chosen by the Parade Director

Sponsored by: AOH Division 87 Port Richmond

Philadelphia Area GAA Players



Father Kevin C. Trautner Award (Founded 2008)

Outstanding School or Religious Organization that displays their Irish Heritage while promoting Christian Values

Sponsored by: Kathy McGee Burns

St. Katherine of Siena Irish Dancers, Wayne PA

Maureen McDade McGrory Award (Founded 2008)

Outstanding Children's Irish Dance Group Exemplifying the Spirit of Irish Culture through Traditional Dance.

Sponsored by: McDade School of Irish Dance

Emerald Isle School of Irish Dance



James P. “Jim” Kilgallen Award (Founded 2011)

Outstanding organization that best exemplifies the preservation of Irish-American unity through charitable endeavors to assist those less fortunate at home and abroad.

Sponsored by: Michael Bradley

AOH & LAOH Division 17



Mary Theresa Dougherty Award (Founded 2012)

Outstanding organization dedicated to serving the needs of God's people in the community.

Sponsored by: St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association Board

St. Thomas More High School Alumni Association

Paul J. Phillips Jr. Award (Founded 2012)

Outstanding parade marshal.

Sponsored by: Robert M. Gessler

Bill, Michael, Megan & Courtney Whitman

Phillip 'Knute' Bonner Award (Founded 2013)

Award given to the outstanding organization dedicated to preserve our freedom and protect us through sacrifice and compassion for others.

Sponsored by: Mary Beth Bonner Ryan

Cairdeas Irish Brigade

TBD Award (Founded 2017) TBD at Awards Ceremony

Outstanding dance group for originality and artistic interpretation of Irish Dance

McDade Cara School of Irish Dance

Criteria for parade judging:

Appearance: Orderly marching, walking; Appropriate attire (uniform, Irish, etc.).

Music: Irish or Theme Related; Live Band.

Dance: Presentation - Costumes, Uniformity.

Form: Presentation at reviewing stand; orderly, time limit, line formation, professional.

Theme: Is the theme of the Parade displayed? How is this presented?

Scoring: 5 points is the highest in each category

Miss the parade? Watch an encore presentation on FOX 29 this Friday, March 17, noon-3pm. That's the actual St. Patrick's Day. Click here for clips, pictures and stories in our special section.

The Parade Awards Ceremony will take place Thursday, April 20, 6-9pm, at The Irish Center in the Commodore Barry Club, 6815 Emlen Street, Philadelphia. That’s off Lincoln Drive in Mount Airy, and by SEPTA’s Carpenter Station.

The winner of tickets for a trip to Ireland will be announced.

Tickets for adults cost $30, and children under 18 cost $10. Tickets will be available at the door and all are welcome.

All groups who won a parade award get 2 free tickets. All children's dance schools and groups that won a parade award get 2 free adult tickets and 8 free children’s that can be given to other dancers.

Contact Bill Ivers by April 10 for award winners’ free tickets.