Fire destroys abandoned bowling alley building

- A massive fire that destroyed a building in Delaware over the weekend under investigation.

It broke out just after 5am Sunday in the 5100 block of Pike Creek Center Boulevard.

The Mill Creek Fire Company found heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story building that was an abandoned bowling alley called the Pike Creek Bowling Lanes and at one time housed the Charcoal Pit restaurant.

Authorities say the fire quickly went to three alarms, which brought numerous fire departments to the scene.

No injuries were reported but the building is a total loss, and damage estimates are more than a half-million dollars.

Deputies from the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information on the cause is asked to call them at 302-323-5375 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 (847-3333).