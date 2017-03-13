Weigh in on police body cameras at 1pm hearing News Weigh in on police body cameras at 1pm hearing The public is getting a chance to weigh in on Philadelphia police body cameras. There’s a hearing schooled for 1pm Monday at City Hall.

- The public is getting a chance to weigh in on Philadelphia police body cameras.

There’s a hearing schooled for 1pm Monday at City Hall.

Philadelphia officers started using the technology two years ago.

It comes after critics complained about a lack of public discussion over the department's guidelines and citizens' privacy concerns.

The meeting will be held by the City Council Committee on Public Safety to examine three issues:

-- The ongoing implementation of body-worn cameras by the Philadelphia Police Department,

-- To determine whether the Department's policy for body-worn cameras promotes transparent and accountable policing practices, and

-- Whether the program is fair and equitable to both police officers and the residents of Philadelphia.

People will also receive surveys in the mail to gauge their concerns.

Body cameras are being used by officers in North Philly's 22nd District and members of the Civil Affairs Unit.

Officers in the 24th and 25th districts will be equipped with cameras starting in July.