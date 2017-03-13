Basketball coach arrested for alleged sexual assault of 9-year-old girl at private school

(INSIDE EDITION) - A New York after-school basketball coach has been charged for allegedly sexually assault a 9-year-old girl, according to police.

Channing Parker, 22, allegedly lured the student at the Ideal school of Manhattan into a bathroom on Friday afternoon and forced her to perform oral sex, according to reports.

The girl was playing basketball with other kids at the private school at about 2 p.m. on Friday, according to reports, but when the game broke up and other students left, Parker allegedly asked the girl to stay behind.

He then took her into a bathroom where he forced her to perform the lewd act, according to the NYDailyNews.

The child told her mother about the episode and the mother alerted police.

The girl was examined at a local hospital.

Parker has been charged with sexual assault, criminal sex act and sex abuse.