Philadelphia snow emergency starts at 9 p.m., SEPTA making changes

- With up to a foot of snow possible for going into Tuesday, the City of Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency will go into effect for the city beginning at 9 p.m. Monday night. SEPTA is also making changes for commuters, both in and out of the city.

The Snow Emergency means all cars parked on snow emergency routes must be moved to make room for plowing.

MORE: Major snowstorm Monday night, lasting into Wednesday

The Streets Department says they will be mobilizing more than 400 pieces of equipment with help from other city departments.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest updates

The Streets Department has announced that trash and recycling collection for Tuesday are canceled. Residents who have Tuesday pick-up are asked to hold their trash and recycling until next week. The Department will make a decision on Wednesday's trash collection tomorrow based on the status of the plowing operation.

For more on snow emergency routes and a map of the routes follow the links below:

Philadelphia Snow Emergency Routes

Philadelphia Snow Emergency Route Map

SEPTA is urging customers to plan ahead and try to avoid unnecessary travel. Click here for Amtrak and airline information.

Heavy, wet snow and high wind gusts will impact all modes of travel SEPTA’s travel services on Tuesday.

While the transit agency will continually monitor the storm and make service adjustments as needed, these steps are being taken at this time:

Proactive measures and additional staffing: SEPTA will have additional personnel on-hand as of 11pm Monday at its headquarters in the field to monitor conditions. Personnel at bus depots and rail yards will address any vehicle equipment concerns that come with this kind of weather. Track inspectors and maintenance crews, as well as signal maintainers and power crews, will be staged at various locations to quickly address issues.

Overnight, crews will run pilot vehicles on all trolley routes, the Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) and Regional Rail lines to keep the lines clear and ready for morning service.

SEPTA’s tools, such as high-velocity snow blowers and brining equipment, to beat snow and ice, will play a key role in minimizing disruptions.

SEPTA has aggressively serviced air systems and doors on its fleet of more than 2,700 buses and trains, and will be using more traction motors to reduce downtime.

24-hour Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line service: Like weekends, train service will run 24 hours on SEPTA’s two busiest routes, every 20 minutes all night. That means no overnight Nite Owl bus service. SEPTA says the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines “will be the best modes of transit for those needing to travel throughout Philadelphia.”

Regional Rail on Severe Storm Service Plan: Tuesday, SEPTA will activate its Regional Rail Severe Storm Service Plan, meaning lines will operate on a Saturday schedule except:

-- The Wilmington/Newark Line will run on an enhanced Saturday schedule, with service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing Stations.

-- Cynwyd Line service will not operate.

-- Expect significant delays and possible cancelations. SEPTA urges customers to register for Twitter updates for their specific Regional Rail Line. Click here for details.

Drifting snow and the Norristown High Speed Line: The NHSL will operate every 20 minutes, but high winds can cause snow drifts. Passengers should monitor SEPTA’s website and Twitter alerts for possible service delays or service suspension.

Historically affected bus routes to be detoured at 4am (but earlier if conditions warrant): SEPTA will cut back and possibly suspend bus service along routes historically impacted by storms, such as hilly areas or on tight streets: Routes 7, 9, 14, 18, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 31, 32, 38, 44, 46, 48, 50, 52, 53, 55, 57, 58, 65,70, 73, 77, 84, 88, 92, 94, 95, 97, 99, 103, 107, 108, 112, 114, 117, 119, 120, 124, 126, G, H, XH, J, K and L. Routes 35, 61 and 62 will be suspended. Other bus routes could be detoured or suspended if necessary. Bus detours will be posted on SEPTA’s System Status page. Look for the storm cloud icon for weather-affected routes.

Heavy snow could impact trolleys: Customers using SEPTA Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36, and the Media/Sharon Hill Line (Routes 101/102) should expect significant delays and possible cancelations, due to street conditions and cars parked too close to the rails.

Customized Community Transportation (CCT) to Operate Limited Schedule: Service will only be available Tuesday for dialysis and other urgent, critically-needed medical treatments and essential work personnel. Customers should anticipate delays. Impassable streets and/or sidewalks may prevent safe boarding and transport. Customers should contact the Control Center at 215-580-7720 to cancel trips if they don't plan to ride. Customers should call CCT Customer Service at 215-580-7145 for all other inquiries.

Contact: The SEPTA Twitter team @SEPTA_Social will be available for communication at 5am. The Customer Service Call Center at 215-580-7800 will open at 6am and be staffed with extra personnel. Service updates will be posted on SEPTA’s website.