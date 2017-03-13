Governor Christie declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

Trenton, NJ – In preparation for the winter storm expected to arrive in New Jersey tonight, Governor Chris Christie declared a state of emergency, authorizing the State Director of Emergency Management to activate and coordinate the preparation, response and recovery efforts for the storm with all county and municipal emergency operations and governmental agencies. Commuters are asked to use extreme caution while traveling across the state.



“This severe winter storm is expected to produce tonight through Tuesday afternoon significant snow accumulations, winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour, freezing temperatures, widespread coastal flooding and hazardous whiteout travel conditions,” Governor Christie said. “During these threatening conditions, I urge all New Jerseyans to remain off the roads so our first responders and public safety officers can safely and efficiently handle emergency situations.”



New Jersey roads are expected to be impassable due to significant amounts of heavy, blowing, and drifting snow, low visibility and whiteout conditions, with the highest impact expected from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Forecasted snow accumulations from five to more than 20 inches are expected in some areas of the state.

Due to the severe winter storm, the State of New Jersey has authorized the closing of state offices on Tuesday, March 14 for all non-essential employees. Essential employees should report to work on their regular schedule.



Road conditions will be available at the New Jersey Department of Transportation website at http://www.511nj.org/.







