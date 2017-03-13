Philadelphia police investigate death of 73-year-old woman News Philadelphia police investigate death of 73-year-old woman The death of a 73-year-old woman inside her ransacked home on Sansom Street stunned her neighbors. Police say the former block captain was discovered inside her first floor apartment just after 8 Sunday night.

"Nice neighbor," said Jeff Collier, who came home from work Monday evening to find a police car parked out front on his home and crime scene tape across his neighbor's front walkway.

Only FOX 29 was there Monday night when crime scene investigators arrived and were led to a trash can around the corner from the victim's home. Inside they found a jacket, a pair of jeans and other clothing. The victim was found dead on the floor Sunday night with a deep laceration to her head, according to police. The house was in disarray. A TV was missing and other items missing and both doors were open.

"As far as I know it's quiet," another neighbor said. .

Crime scene investigators returned to the woman's home with detectives to search for evidence. Neighbors say this street is busy all the time. There's a car dealership right across the street. Collier said he didn't hear anything out of the ordinary Sunday, but now he's concerned.

Family members told police they last saw the victim alive on Friday. A neighbor said he hadn't seen her since Thursday. The medical examiner has not yet ruled on the official cause or manner of death. Police sources ID the victim as Barbara Jones.