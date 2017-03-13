Police investigate kidnapping attempt and robbery at Newark, Del. apartment complex

- Police say they are investigating a kidnapping attempt and robbery at an apartment complex in Newark, Del.

Shortly before 8:15 Monday night, Newark Police responded to the 300 block of Christina Mill Drive for a report of a robbery.

According to police, a 24-year-old female victim says that she was approached from behind while in the parking lot of the Christina Mill apartment complex, and forced into her apartment with a weapon to her back. Police say once inside the apartment, the suspect stole jewelry from the victim and then fled the area.

The suspect was described as an unknown race male, between 5'4" and 6'00" tall, wearing a mask and gloves. The suspect had an undetermined accent when he talked.

The investigation is in its beginning stages.