Crews put out fire in Center City abandoned building News Firefighters work hard in wintry Center City Firefighters were hard at work in the wintry weather when a building in Center City caught fire, early Tuesday morning.

FOX 29 News and Frescro user Nik Hatziefstathiou were at the scene at 15th and Chestnut streets.

The fire happened upstairs at an abandoned building.

The flames broke out at 5:15am and the fire was put under control by 5:50am.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.