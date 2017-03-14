SEPTA suspends most bus routes as of 11am Tuesday

- SEPTA suspended most of its bus routes because of deteriorating road conditions, Tuesday morning.

At 11am, all bus routes were temporarily suspended EXCEPT these: 4, 6, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 23, 29, 33, 42, 43, 45, 46, 47, 52, 54, 56, 58, 59, 60, 66, 70, 75, 79, 96, 98, 99, 104, 108, 109, 113, 124 and 125.

According to SEPTA, those priority routes provide the most coverage for commuters north, south, east and west in the city and suburbs.

Bus detours are posted on SEPTA’s System Status page. Look for the storm cloud icon for weather-affected routes.

Also, city Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36 will continue to operate.

Trolley Routes 101 and 102 and the Norristown High Speed Line remain suspended.

Regional Rail on Severe Storm Service Plan: Tuesday, SEPTA will activate its Regional Rail Severe Storm Service Plan, meaning lines will operate on a Saturday schedule except:

-- The Wilmington/Newark Line will run on an enhanced Saturday schedule, with service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing Stations.

-- Cynwyd Line service will not operate.

-- Regional Rail is experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes. SEPTA had said to expect significant delays and possible cancelations, and urged customers to register for Twitter updates for their specific Regional Rail Line. Click here for details.

Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines are operating on or close to schedule.

Click here for Amtrak and airline information.