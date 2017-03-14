Man kills twin daughters, injures wife and tells her to 'live and suffer'

An Illinois man shot and killed his twin daughter, turned the gun on their mother and told her to 'live and suffer' before he shot and killed himself.

St. Charles, Illinois, police say Randall Coffland, 48, shot and killed his twin girls, Brittany and Tiffany. According to FOX 32, Coffland shot both of them in the head, then shot his wife in the leg, and then killed himself.

Coffland and his wife, Anjum, both called 911 at almost the same time. Randall's call started with this: "I just shot and killed my two kids and I shot my wife, and I'm going to kill myself now."

When the dispatcher asked Randall for his address, he reiterated what happened. At one point in the call, he could be heard shouting, apparently to his wife, "I want you to live and suffer like I did."

On Anjum's side of the call, she screamed for police to come and that her daughters were dead.

By the time police arrived at the Chicago-area condo, Randall had killed himself and the two girls were dead from gunshots to the head.

St. Charles Deputy Police Chief David Kintz said he didn't know what caused the shootings and have interviewed Anjum but a motive was still unknown.

Randall was an IT manager at a Chicago law firm, according to LinkedIn. His wife was an insurance claims adjuster.

Officers say they've been called to the house on one previous occasion. February 9, they were called to domestic trouble but it did not involve physical abuse. Additional information was unavailable.