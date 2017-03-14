NJ fire department gifts hose to camel at Cape May Zoo, adorableness ensues

Posted:Mar 14 2017 04:48PM EDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 05:12PM EDT

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ (WTXF) -  

Photos courtesy of Kim Simpkins // Cape May Zoo, NJ

On Friday, the Washington Township Fire Department donated a condemned hose to the Cape May Zoo through the Hose2Habitat organization.

“Looks like we made Marty the Camel’s day,” the Washington Township Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. “He loves it.”

Hose2Habitat, headquartered in Maryland, is a 501(c)(3) public charity whose mission is to improve the physical and psychological well-being of wild animals in human care by providing and enhancing habitat enrichment for animals in zoos and elsewhere.

