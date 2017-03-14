Ben Affleck reveals he completed stint in rehab

Ben Affleck revealed he has completed a stint in rehab.

Sources tell TMZ he was at a facility almost immediately after the Oscars 2 weeks ago. He released a statement on his Facebook page which reads in part:

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

