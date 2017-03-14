Crews work to restore power knocked out in parts of South Jersey News Crews work to restore power knocked out in parts of South Jersey Crews work are working to restore power knocked out in parts of South Jersey.

"We've been out for almost an hour," said Jim Ryder who was out cleaning off his car but not because he has somewhere to go.

"I have sleep apnea. I was trying to take a nap but my power went out so I got up and decided I'm going to clean the car off," he said.

Wind and heavy snow knocked out power in his neighborhood of Beechnut and Pioneer Lane in Willingboro this afternoon.

"I have a generator, 3800 amps, so I can use that if I need it and we've got plenty of food in the house so we're good. The only thing we won't have is heat," said Ryder. Heat is important to Christian Adens though who says he underestimated the storm.

"I thought it was going to be a little flurries but it was definitely snow on the ground." Christian says his power is out too so he'll spend the day helping others shovel.

"It started flickering on and off and I checked my phone and it wasn't charging anymore," he said.

Willingboro Police were responding to all sorts of calls today. At Beverly-Rancocas and JFK Way they blocked off this intersection where several businesses didn’t open. And nearby a tree fell across the road. Ryder had two trees down around his property but says he's fine if that's the biggest problem the storm caused for him.

"It's been worse. It's been worse," said Ryder.