Storm damage around the area News Storm damage around the area Marie Williams was inside her house at 58th and Arch in West Philadelphia Tuesday home schooling her six children when all of a sudden there was a big bang and the house shook.

"I looked out the window and i saw the roof collapsed. I looked out the door and noticed both roofs collapsed," Williams told FOX 29 Tuesday night.

"She told me roof collapse. I didn't know what roof. I just heard roof collapse so I tore right out of my job and came straight home," Marie's husband, Terrell Williams, said. He was standing on the front porch just before the collapse saying goodbye to his wife and kids.

"I was literally standing out here on the porch before I went to work, talking to my wife in the door," Williams said.

The porch next door to the Williams household also collapsed into a big pile of rubble. Both houses were evacuated by the fire department out the back entrances.

"I was just happy everybody was okay, my neighbors, my wife and my kids," he said.

A few miles away in Germantown, the same story on the 4600 block of Fernhill Road. Once again heavy, wet snow and winds took down the front porches on two homes. The fire department got everyone out OK, but the damage was substantial.

"I'm guessing it's definitely from the weight of the snow. I can't see no other reason why it would fall." Williams explained.

Now there was also a gas station in South Philadelphia that had its roof blown off. With the heavy, wet snow we could see more collapses in the coming day as the snow melts and then refreezes.