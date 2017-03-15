Cold wind, blowing snow, ice follow nor'easter [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Early Wednesday on Market Street in Philadelphia News Cold wind, blowing snow, ice follow nor'easter It would've been a good idea to start digging out if got snow, Tuesday. That's because overnight, everything froze over and it's going to be a tougher job Wednesday.

Don’t expect any warmth. FOX 29’s meteorologist Scott Williams Philadelphia won’t make it above freezing. The early morning wind chill makes it feel like just 9 degrees.

There is a Wind Advisory for Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware.

Expect to see passing flurries and blowing, drifting snow into the afternoon.

Speaking of blowing and drifting, Atlantic City had wind gusts of more than 30mph even before 6am, and gusts could go up to 45 mph.

Areas north and west of the Philadelphia metro area are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Major highways are clear, but drivers are urged to be cautious because of black ice. So are pedestrians on sidewalks and crossing streets.

SEPTA still has buses suspended and detoured. Click here for its system status page. We know Route 48 will have detours into Thursday. Meanwhile, NJ Transit bus service has resumed and trains are operating on a holiday schedule.

The wind and heavy snow brought down power lines and thousands are still without electricity.

Wednesday morning, Atlantic City Electric says most are in Gloucester and Salem counties, while PSE&G is restoring service mainly in Burlington and Camden counties.

Delmarva Power reports a lot more: 30,000 customers without power in New Castle County.

Parts of the Jersey Shore are assessing damage to the beaches – not from snow, but high wind and heavy rain.

You’ll remember snow was limited because of mixing with sleet and rain. Still, the Poconos got 2 feet, the Lehigh Valley got one foot, and the Philadelphia area got about a half foot.

Thursday will be warmer. We’ll break the freezing mark with a high temperature of about 36.

Friday, we’ll break 40 for St . Patrick’s Day but see more clouds and a wet weather system, bringing snow from the north and west, which will turn into rain.

Saturday, we’ll keep a chance of leftover rain, but have thawing temperatures in the 40s from Saturday through Monday.

Then Tuesday, we may hit 50.