Crash closes Route 1, Unionville-Chadds Ford schools

- It’s likely icy road conditions caused a crash on Route 1 in Delaware County, and that has some schools closed.

SKYFOX is over the scene on Route 1 -– also known as Baltimore Pike -- and Creek Road in Chadds Ford.

A vehicle slipped of Route 1 near Creek Road and slammed into a snow bank. Two people were injured but their conditions have not been reported.

The road is shut down in both directions.

Police, fire officials and PennDOT personnel are all there, helping control the traffic problem.

The crash has Unionville-Chadds Ford Schools closed. Superintendent Dr. John Sanville reports Route 1 is expected to be closed for several hours. With that, plus the 926 bridge out, he wrote “Our community is effectively cut in half. Under these circumstances bus runs could take hours. We feel it prudent to close schools today. Our offices will open on a 2-hour delay schedule.”

Expect heavy traffic delays if you have to be in the area, and take your time, wherever you’re heading.