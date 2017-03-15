Man's car stolen while he was pumping gas

- A man pumping gas was never able to drive away with a full tank.

Police say a man got in while he was pumping and “drove away, tearing the hose from the pump.”

They say it happened in the late evening on Sunday, March 5 in Tacony.

The 35 year-old victim wast pumping gas at the Sunoco in the 7300 block of Cottman Avenue when a white four-door car pulled up, a man got out of the passenger side and then into the victim’s black SUV.

He drove away along with the vehicle he arrived in. Both were last seen heading west on Cottman Avenue.

If you have any information, or recognize the car or alleged thief, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.