Man accused of holding up popular Center City pet shop

- Police say one man is not their best friend but they want to spend time with him -- in connection to the armed robbery of a popular Center City pet shop.

Police say he approached the counter at Doggie Style in the 1600 block of Spruce Street last Tuesday evening, March 7, “demanding money while showing a handgun.”

The worker there -- a 30 year-old woman – did what the robber said and handed him about $246.

Then, he ran away and was last seen heading east on Spruce Street.

Nobody was hurt.

The suspect is described as about 50 years old, 5’6” tall, with a medium build and beard, and salt and pepper hair.

He was wearing a white brim cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.