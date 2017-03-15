Police investigate homicide in Kensington.

A 27-year-old man has died after being shot inside a boarding house late last night.

On Tuesday, at approximately 9:44 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a radio call for a report of a ‘Person with a Gun/Male Shot’ on the 3100 block of Reach Street.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the second floor of the property where they located the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by Medic #8 to Temple Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

The victim has been identified as Kylil Sturdivant, a 27-year-old black man, from the 1100 block of N. 52nd Street.

Investigators believe he was targeted.

Police do not have a suspect or motive motive but are interviewing witnesses who were inside the home during the shooting.