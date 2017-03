- On March 5 at 10:15 p.m., two unknown black females entered the Fresh Grocer store located at 3021 Grays Ferry Avenue.

Once inside the suspects approached the victim, a store employee, and attacked her.

After the attack the suspects were escorted out of the store by security. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact South Detective Division: 215-686-3013/3014.