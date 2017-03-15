13 arrests when ‘major heroin-trafficking' organization busted

- A major heroin-trafficking organization centered in Upper Bucks County is out of business after a few years, and it allegedly did a lot of damage during that time.

Authorities say a grand jury that investigated for nine months concluded the drug organization’s crimes “led to widespread addiction amongst young citizens of the Quakertown area,” caused numerous overdoses and endangered many other lives, all while reaping vast financial profits.

According to Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, two brothers ran the illegal enterprise from a remote, wooded family compound in Richland Township, and at its peak did almost $1 million in annual business.

Authorities say the grand jury found the organization sold 200-400 bundles of heroin per week, and each bundle contained 10-14 individual bags.

Weintraub’s office says the grand jury’s 195-page presentment “describes a web of organized crime that greatly exacerbated the opioid crisis afflicting Bucks County residents. As a result of the grand jury’s recommendations, 13 defendants have been charged with running or participating in a corrupt organization, along with extensive drug-related felonies and misdemeanors.”

Authorities say the source of all the heroin was primarily “a longtime supplier in West Philadelphia and flowed through a multi-layered enterprise of fraternal overseers, drivers, dealers, sub-dealers and users in Upper Bucks County.”

Details on how the organization was busted will be revealed Wednesday afternoon.