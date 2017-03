- An East Mount Airy apartment fire is out and now investigators are looking into what caused it.

Fire officials told FOX 29 News it started just before 1am Wednesday in the 7500 block of Thouron Avenue.

The family in the unit made it out even before fire department arrived.

Crews were able to get the flames under control in about 30 minutes.

A man was taken to the hospital. No word yet on his injuries.

The building has eight units, so a number of people are now displaced.