- Firefighters fought the flames at a Center city building, and investigators are now trying to find out what caused it.

The scene is a building at 15th and South streets. The fire broke out just before 6am Wednesday and the back was the last place it was extinguished. You can see a firefighter upstairs there in the later pictures.

There are apartments on top and two businesses -– Coco's Chicken & Waffles and The Loft Bar -- below.

There have not been reports of any injuries.