Homeless man waits on Texas corner for years until woman changes his life

Victor Hubbard before and after. All photos used with permission from the Facebook page This Is Victor.

Victor Hubbard in February 2017. All photos used with permission from the Facebook page This Is Victor.

Victor Hubbard in December 2016. All photos used with permission from the Facebook page This Is Victor.

Ginger Sprouse and Victor Hubbard on Valentine's Day. All photos used with permission from the Facebook page This Is Victor.

Ginger Sprouse saw Victor Hubbard about four times a day for the past three years. He was standing on the corner but he wasn't asking for money or food. He was just...there. So she finally asked him his story.

Over three years, Victor stood on the corner of a Houston-area intersection. He was waiting for his mom to come back and get him and watched as Webster, Texas, residents drove past him. One of those drivers was Ginger.

In late December, she pulled up and rolled down her window and asked him why he was there.

"It really began to concern me and then I talked to a lot of people in the community and a lot of people wondered what was the deal," Ginger told KHOU-TV.

Victor began talking. He battles mental illness, was waiting for his mom to come back, and has no place to live.

So Ginger tried to figure out where to start. With this Facebook post, she created the page This is Victor.

"My name is Ginger Sprouse. I drive by Victor's corner at least 4 times a day. I listen to people talking around town and keep hearing "someone needs to do something about that guy." So, I will be the organizer and I hope that we as a community can be "someone" together."

From there, it was a slow build to the now almost 30,000 Facebook fans across the country. Then she created a GoFundMe page that raised almost $15,000 in two months. Those fans gave Victor an eye exam, food, and clothes.

GInger cooked him meals, washed his clothes, and then she wanted to make sure he wouldn't go back to that corner. So she gave him a job.

"She came around and she kind of saved me," Victor told KHOU. "She helped me. It's like grace."

Thanks to the growing Facebook page, Victor was able to reconnect with his family, including his mom.