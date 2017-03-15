Residents still digging out after the storm News Residents still digging out after the storm The snowflakes that fell on Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon-- tiny, light, dry-- bore little resemblance to the icy pellets that coated the city and region a day earlier.

People on the 3500 block of K Street spent the day after chiseling parked cars out a shovel-mangling mountain of re-frozen slush.

"This is all ice, basically," said Elijah Joyner as he bashed a metal shovel against his fully encased 2009 Crown Victoria.

He probably could have pushed the mush away Tuesday afternoon. Instead, he said, "I decided to stay in the house. Too cold for all of that."

And now?

"Two times the work!"

Just up the block, Jack Slattery was using every tool he could find to try to remove a 3-inch thick wall of ice from the windshield of his van. Slattery had been been working at it, off and on, for 90 minutes when FOX 29's Bruce Gordon met up with him.



"I have to go to the hospital tomorrow," Slattery told Gordon, "so I need to get it cleared off."



At Roosevelt Boulevard and Bowler Street, a Brinks armored truck got hung up on the icy boulders.

The frustrated driver spent part of his morning literally spinning his wheels.



The ice was even more dangerous when it was moving.

Not far away on the boulevard, our dash camera caught chunks of ice flying from the uncleared rooftop of an 18-wheeler up ahead.



And on the 5200 block of Rorer street, we spotted a driver trying, in vain, to make it up the hill to a parking spot tantalizingly out of reach. Most of the spots on this unplowed block were saved by those who dug them out.



Rich Offie lives here and used a trusty blue trash can to ward off spot stealers, but told Fox29 there had been no violators.



"No, my neighbors are pretty friendly," he said. "We're all pretty friendly. We help each other out so it works out."

Philly police remind those who "protect " the parking spot they dug out, that it's not private property.

City officials have said they'll try to clear all streets-- large and small--by Friday.

But the refrozen slush makes it a much tougher task.