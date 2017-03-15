Camden residents finally with power after winter storm News Camden residents finally with power after winter storm As darkness fell in Camden, the lights finally came back on, but for Tammy Victor it's been a couple of cold days inside her Crestbury Apartment after Tuesday morning's blast of wet snow and high winds took down power lines here.

- As darkness fell in Camden, the lights finally came back on, but for Tammy Victor it's been a couple of cold days inside her Crestbury apartment. This after Tuesday morning's blast of wet snow and high winds took down power lines.

"I am so glad that the power is back on," Victor told FOX 29. "My food was starting to defrost in there and then I didn't have any heat."

Tammy and her daughter bundled up and tried to stay warm, they had no heat as the temperatures dipped into the teens.

"We have been with no lights since yesterday early in the morning," said Brandy Houston. She and her five children braved the cold here without heat, too. They lost power around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Houston's youngest son is just a year old and another of her children has asthma.

"My daughter, I can't give her antibiotics anymore because, they're not refrigerated. They're no good," Houston said.

Frustrated, Houston packed up her family and went to her cousin's home in Washington Township just so she and her kids could stay warm.

"Extremely cold in the apartment. No heat since yesterday seven o'clock in the morning," Angel Rodriguez called FOX 29 about the power outage and no heat after he says he couldn't get an answer on when the power would be back on.

PSE&G emergency crews arrived Wednesday afternoon. They replaced a pole and reconnected downed power lines, finally just before six o'clock they threw the switch and power was back on.