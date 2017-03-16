Temps heading above freezing, watch for falling ice News Temps heading above freezing, watch for falling ice Temperatures are going up above freezing for the first time since Tuesday's nor'easter, all the way up to 36 in Philadelphia.

That means the ice piled on the ground, especially on the sides of streets since we got the snow and sleet, has not melted. It’s rock solid and will finally start to thaw.

Girard & Frankford Ave...Nothing has melted, still below freezing. pic.twitter.com/ulaYOCkIU5 — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) March 16, 2017

That means be extra careful when walking by buildings because chunks of ice up there will fall and can hurt you badly. It may be a better idea to look up while you’re walking, rather than at your phone.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports sidewalks at 12th and Market streets in Center City are closed not just by construction but because ice has fallen. That makes it a “hard hat area” for two reasons.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports authorities even closed the outer lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge because of falling ice and that’s causing delays. Of course, there could be similar situations on other area bridges. And, keep watching out for black ice, wherever you are.

FOX 29’s meteorologist Scott Williams reports Thursday’s temperatures are starting mostly in the 20s, but wind chills are making it feel like the teens. Highs should be 36 in Philadelphia, 38 down the shore, but only 33 in the Lehigh Valley.

Most of us won’t see flurries and snow squalls like Wednesday, but the Lehigh Valley may still see some in the afternoon.

Thursday is starting with several school delays and a few closings

We’re also dealing with some mass transit delays and detours. Click here for SEPTA’s system status page. The 48 bus is one route that’s still being detoured.

St. Patrick’s Day on Friday will start cold, in the 20s, and reach 41.

But Friday night into Saturday morning, a clipper system will come through, bringing the threat of a wintry mix north and west of Philadelphia that will turn into all-rain and maybe melt more ice.

We won’t hit 50 degrees until next week. The average high for this time of year is 52.